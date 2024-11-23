Dons' game with Fleetwood postponed after Storm Bert hits overnight

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 10:47 GMT
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town | Getty Images
The match will be rearranged for later in the season

MK Dons’ trip to Fleetwood Town this afternoon has been postponed due to overnight rain.

Storm Burt has hit the northern parts of England and Scotland during the early hours of Saturday morning, causing the Highbury Stadium pitch to become waterlogged.

After a pitch inspection at 10.30am on Saturday morning, a referee deemed the surface unsafe for the players.

A date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.

Related topics:FleetwoodFleetwood TownEnglandScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice