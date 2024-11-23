Dons' game with Fleetwood postponed after Storm Bert hits overnight

Fleetwood Town | Getty Images

The match will be rearranged for later in the season

MK Dons’ trip to Fleetwood Town this afternoon has been postponed due to overnight rain.

Storm Burt has hit the northern parts of England and Scotland during the early hours of Saturday morning, causing the Highbury Stadium pitch to become waterlogged.

After a pitch inspection at 10.30am on Saturday morning, a referee deemed the surface unsafe for the players.

A date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.