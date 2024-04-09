Dons given a watching brief ahead of a big night in League Two

MK Dons

All MK Dons eyes will be on the League Two fixtures this evening, with a vested interest in the automatic promotion battle.

Mike Williamson’s side will be given a watching brief tonight when the majority of teams, including top three rivals Stockport, Wrexham and Mansfield, will play some of their games in hand.

League leaders Stockport, who have two games over Dons, play relegation scrappers Colchester United at the JobServe Community Stadium as they look to tighten their grip on the title, while Wrexham, who only have one game in hand over Dons, host in-form Crawley Town at the Racecourse Ground.

Mansfield, who dropped below Dons on Saturday, also have two games in hand and host bottom club Forest Green Rovers at Field Mill this evening. Goals from Max Dean and Alex Gilbey secured the three points for Dons over Rovers on Saturday, and will take on the Stags at Stadium MK this weekend. Any points for Nigel Clough’s side would see them jump back above Dons.

Barrow, who trail Dons by seven points who two games in hand, host Bradford City.

With the night off, Dons defender Warren O’Hora admitted he will be keeping across all the League Two activity, but said it will have little impact on the team’s mentality or approach to their final three matches.

“I'll keep an eye on it, I think every MK Dons supporter and player will be,” he said. “But if we take care of things at our end, we'll see where we end up.