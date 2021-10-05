Zak Jules’ brilliant second half finish ensured Dons progressed into the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers

Zak Jules won’t score many much better than his winner against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The centre-back finished more like a centre-forward as he watched Josh McEachran’s inch perfect free-kick onto his left foot, nearly side-footing on the volley past Wycombe keeper Adam Przybek on 64 minutes to restore Dons’ lead, after Brandon Hanlan had cancelled out Hiram Boateng’s opener.

Head coach Liam Manning joked Jules, who was making his 100th career start, was actually trying to control the ball rather than finish as neatly as he did, but said the move came straight from the training ground.

“I asked him whether he meant to control it or pass it into the net!” said Manning. “It was a terrific finish to be fair, it was a worked set-piece and there was a block in there to open up Zak, and it was good composure for him to finish.”

Boateng opened the scoring after just four minutes, sliding in Tennai Watson’s cross for his third goal of the season.