Dean Lewington felt Dons lost control in the second half and it prevented them from causing more problems for Ipswich Town on Saturday at Stadium MK

While head coach Liam Manning was happy with a point against Ipswich Town on Saturday, captain Dean Lewington admitted feeling disappointed with the way MK Dons lost control in the second half at Stadium MK.

There were not a lot of chances at either end as the defences were on top throughout the enjoyable encounter, but Scott Twine had the best of them, coming close at the end of each half, forcing Town keeper Christian Walton into important saves.

At the other end, Jamie Cumming largely kept his powder dry thanks to a strong defensive display, led by captain Lewington, despite Ipswich’s pressure early in the second half in particular.

It was that period though which Lewington was disappointed by after the final whistle.

He said: “It's a good point but we're disappointed with certain elements of that game - we lost a bit of control in the second half, we sank a bit deeper and we got bit aimless. We've been guilty a few times this season of doing that, so it's just a case of tightening up.

“It was a really tough game with two evenly-matched teams. Chances were at a premium and we cancelled each other out in lots of areas. It was difficult to create to get through them, and likewise fo them. It was a good game without any clear-cut chances.