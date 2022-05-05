Dons got dragged into playing the game on Wycombe’s terms, says Manning

Liam Manning said MK Dons got dragged into a game which suited Wycombe Wanderers in the first leg of the play-offs

MK Dons are still in with a chance of reaching the play-off final despite needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK on Sunday.

The Chairboys bullied their way into the lead six minutes before half-time when Ryan Tafazolli headed the hosts in front. The task was made harder when Josh McEachran was sent off with 21 minutes to go, before Sam Vokes’ header doubled their lead heading into the second leg.

After a decent opening half-an-hour at Adams Parks though, Liam Manning admitted his side got dragged into a style of football which played into the hands of Wycombe.

He said: “We started well for the first half an hour, we caused them problems with our style and created a couple of decent chances. But Wycombe's physical threat makes them so dangerous and you saw that from their first goal.

“The goal knocked us and we tried to play their game which we're never going to win at. We have to impose our style and try and make sure we come out on top.

“We can't make excuses, we're a young side but we're resilient and can bounce back. It's important not to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves because we've still got a great opportunity heading into the home leg and reverse the score.

“They're disappointed and frustrated because we got involved in a physical fight, but the players are aware of what they need to do.”