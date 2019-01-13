Dons handed Healey return boost

Rhys Healey's Premier League cameo for Cardiff City on Saturday has given MK Dons a huge boost in their efforts to re-sign him on loan.

Having now made a first team appearance for Neil Warnock's side during their controversial 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town, the 24-year-old has triggered FIFA rule 5.3 stating players can only play for two clubs in a season.

Healey played 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, replacing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale last week said he was eager to re-sign the striker, who scored nine goals in 21 appearances during his loan spell at Stadium MK.