Dons handed Healey return boost

Rhys Healey played for Cardiff on Saturday
Rhys Healey played for Cardiff on Saturday

Rhys Healey's Premier League cameo for Cardiff City on Saturday has given MK Dons a huge boost in their efforts to re-sign him on loan.

Having now made a first team appearance for Neil Warnock's side during their controversial 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town, the 24-year-old has triggered FIFA rule 5.3 stating players can only play for two clubs in a season.

Healey played 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, replacing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale last week said he was eager to re-sign the striker, who scored nine goals in 21 appearances during his loan spell at Stadium MK.