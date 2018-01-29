Dons have a new direction and identity under Micciche

Dan Micciche has given the MK Dons players a 'badly needed' identity barely a week after taking up the role of manager, says Ed Upson.

The 38-year-old took over from Robbie Neilson last Tuesday, after the Scot was sacked following defeat to Northampton Town three days earlier.

But after less than a week of training under the new boss, Upson feels Dons have a sense of identity they were missing under the previous manager.

Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Coventry City, Upson said: "The new manager has come in and we've been given an identity, which we've badly needed

"It has only been a few days but you can see the start of something good. I really believe in this manager and Keith and I think we can turn it around now."

"When a new manager comes in, all the players are on their toes and there's an extra edge to training. There's definitely been a huge boost."

The defeat to Coventry, Micciche's first game in charge, won't make many ripples in the tide for Dons this season. However in League 1, a win for AFC Wimbledon and a draw for Northampton mean Dons are three points from safety, with games in hand.

Upson continued: "On paper we have a team that should be way up the league. At some point it has to click or else we'll be in real trouble. I really believe with the new (management) pairing it will click now. We've got the lads to play the style of football they want."

There were positive signs for Dons fans though despite losing to League 2 Coventry, playing decent football in the first half in particular without really testing City keeper Lee Burge.

Upson added: "It's a big disappointment because we were all keen for a win and a big fifth round draw. That hasn't happened but there are positives to take.

"We wanted to win because it's massive and show the fans we have a style they can relate to again."