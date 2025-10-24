Dons have a target on their backs after strong recent run

Defender Jon Mellish spoke ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Bromley on Saturday

Winning four games in a row has MK Dons playing with a target on their backs, according to Jon Mellish.

Their run of 12 points from a possible 12 has seen Paul Warne’s side climb from 15th to second, with the side heading to south London to face Bromley on Saturday looking to make it five in a row.

It is the sort of form many expected of Dons after their big-spending summer spree, only now starting to show what the side is capable of heading towards the winter months.

Mellish, who has taken a step down a division after signing on loan from Wigan Athletic, feels Dons are now the side in the cross hairs for the rest of the division, especially now they look to have found their stride.

“We’ve got a target on our backs at the moment with the run we’re on, and people will up their performances against us,” he said. “I still think we’ve still got another gear or two so if we can find that, we’ll go on a really good run.

“When we were having that spell (in September), people were wondering if we were the team everyone thought we were going to be. Within the building, we all knew and once we figured out what was wrong and fixed it, we’ve gone on this run.

“I think it will take a lot to stop us now, and that’s down to us. If we keep turning up and performing, it will take a lot for teams to stop us and who knows where we can go.

“We’re going into games knowing we’re going to score multiple goals, and we’ve got that feel, that freedom, and with the type of players we’ve got up front, we’ll get goals and win games.”

Taking on 13th place Bromley away from home this weekend, Mellish said it will not be as easy as turning up at the CopperJax Community Stadium, knowing they will be in for a physical afternoon against Andy Woodman’s side.

He said: “You know what you’ll get with Bromley. If you let them do that, they’ll bully and batter you. They’ll pick up points, they’ll win games. They’ve got a proven goal-scorer and if you give him time in the box, he’ll get goals.

“We’ve got to get the game plan right, stick to it and do what we can do. They’ve got a good team, so we have to be wary of them.”