Dons have ‘bid rejected’ for Cambridge forward, reports claim
The forward scored against MK Dons earlier this season
MK Dons are reported to have had a bid for Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs rejected by the U’s.
Liam Manning has confirmed the club are in the hunt for extra firepower, and the 23-year-old netted nine times last season and opened his account for the season on opening day, scoring the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Dons at the Abbey Stadium.
Nancy Frostick of the Athletic reported Dons had a bit rejected for the forward, who is also sought after by Portsmouth.
“Most managers in the Championship and League One will tell you it’s such a difficult area to recruit,” said Manning earlier this week on the hunt for a new striker. “There aren’t a huge amount of strikers out there.
“We’ve got time so we don’t need to take just anyone. We know we need somebody up there, but it’s about finding the right one.”