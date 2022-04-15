Dons ‘have come a long way’ since their Hillsborough defeat

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate after scoring twice in the last seven minutes against MK Dons at Hillsborough back in November. Since that game, Dons have not lost away from home.

November’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday was a tough learning experience for MK Dons.

Leading through Scott Twine’s second half strike, Lee Gregory equalised for Wednesday with seven minutes to go before Josh Windass’ stoppage time strike won it for the Owls. That defeat was Dons’ last reverse on the road.

Tomorrow, Dons could further strengthen their automatic promotion credentials ith a win over Darrren Moore’s side, who themselves have play-off ambitions and head to Stadium MK six matches unbeaten.

The defeat at Hillsborough though was a harsh lesson for Liam Manning’s side, who tried to see out long periods of the second half on the back foot in a bid to hold on to their lead.

Scott Twine scored a wonderful goal at Hillsborough to give Dons the lead 10 minutes into the second half against Sheffield Wednesday

“It was a huge learning experience,” said Dons’ head coach. “I watched the game back recently, and we played some good stuff in the first half - Twiney had a good chance - there wasn't a lot in it. We scored early in the second and it changed us a little bit.

“We've come such a long way since then. We'll take the experience from that, conceding two late goals obviously hurt a lot more but we didn't get down after it, we just took things to learn from it.

“It's a big club with a big history and a big fanbase, but we have to take confidence from where we're at as well. We've been playing some terrific stuff, and we have to go into the match with the same mindset, approach, attitude and behaviours I bang on about every week. We have to take confidence from our run and make sure do the best we can.”

Dons skipper Dean Lewington added: “They're one of the grand old names in football, and it's fantastic to welcome them here on a par, which shows how far we've come. It is set up to be a good game.

“They're on good form but we're better in terms of form over the last eight games. We both go into it in good spirits and I expect a really good game.”