Dons have had a wake-up call and must bounce back with a win - Crowley

The ex-Notts County midfielder spoke ahead of Saturday’s game with Accrington Stanley

Picking up just a point from a possible nine in the last three games has not been good enough for MK Dons midfielder Dan Crowley.

Back-to-back home defeats to Walsall and Grimsby Town were stemmed by the 1-1 draw with Chesterfield last time out, but it has seen Paul Warne’s side drop from third to tenth, albeit after just eight game this season.

Crowley, who made his first start since April last time out, said the dressing room is in agreement that they have not reached their own high-standards recently and need to get back to winning ways if they are to be in promotion contention.

“It has been a bit of a wake-up call, these last couple of weeks.” he said. “You can’t have too many blips in a season if you want to be successful. You’ve just got to learn from each game and look to put things right in the next.

“I don’t think we’ve got any issues, but we have such high standards that the last couple of weeks are just not acceptable for us.

“There is no panic but we know as a group the points we’ve got is not good enough to get promoted. We just know it’s not good enough from us, and we have so much more to offer.”

Although still early days, Crowley believes this Saturday’s game against Accrington Stanley, who picked up their first league win of the season last weekend, is vital for Dons to get their form back.

“It’s a must-win,” he claimed. “I’m expecting a big performance from us all. Training has been really good, we’ve looked really sharp, everyone was at it.

“It feels good in the dressing room, you look around and you see people’s reaction to the last few games and the standards we set. I’m excited for Saturday.”