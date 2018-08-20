Dons have to make Stadium MK a place to fear

Jordan Houghton thinks teams should fear coming to Stadium MK, but that will only happen if MK Dons pick up a head of steam at home.

Winning their sole League 2 clash against Bury last week, Dons followed it up with a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup three days later.

Houghton joined the club in the summer from Doncaster Rovers, having helped them to promotion from League 2 in 2016/17 with a fierce home record, losing at the Keepmoat Stadium just three times, which saw them claim the third promotion spot.

Grimsby will visit Stadium MK on Tuesday night, before Exeter City attend MK1 on Saturday as Dons play back-to-back home games. And Houghton believes Dons have to emulate Doncaster's home record if they are to be promotion contenders this season.

He said: "When we got promoted at Doncaster, people were coming to us and almost losing before they even got there because they were frightened to come there, and we need to do that at MK.

"It's a big pitch, it will be a nice pitch all season and we will only improve on the ball. We've managed to do that defensively, but there is still a lot more to come in attack, getting used to people's run, getting used to people's movement. There's a lot more to come."

Houghton has established himself as a regular already under Paul Tisdale, but knows with so many games coming up, getting results and momentum is key.

He added: "We know going into the season that there are so many games early on, it's about putting points on board, starting well as we have and building on it and getting momentum towards Christmas."