Dons hope Newport win will be a turning point

After a torrid run of form which saw MK Dons win just twice in 11 games, Baily Cargill and Paul Tisdale hope victory over Newport last Tuesday will be a turning point.

The sides were due to meet back in December, with Dons on top of League 2 and Newport sixth, but after a waterlogged Rodney Parade pitch put paid to the fixture, it was a different story heading back to Wales in mid-February. Dons' dismal run had seen them drop out of the play-off spots to eighth, without a win since early November, while Newport had tumbled to 13th.

Dons' win though saw them rise to fourth, a telling sign of just how tight League 2 remains, while Newport have a FA Cup clash with Manchester City to look forward to this weekend to take their minds off a rare home defeat.

Cargill, who has been a near-ever present since joining in the summer, admitted it has been a difficult period for the club but hopes they will look back at the end of the season and see the game at Rodney Parade as the day the season got back on track.

He said: "It has been tough, we've got a really good squad to we've stuck together. It has been a team effort, it hasn't been easy but I hope we'll be able to get back on the right tracks. Tuesday should stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

"It was really enjoyable – sometimes they're the most enjoyable ones: going away, tough place to go and winning where not many people have won. To go there on a Tuesday night, the pitch was horrendous, and win was brilliant.

Paul Tisdale

"We spoke on the coach home – that's the confidence boost we need. If we had hammered a team 3-0, 4-0 it would help but going away and digging out a 1-0 will do the same thing.

"Fingers crossed we can look back at the end of the season and say Newport away changed our season. There is still a way to go, so many games coming up, but we have to pick up three points on the road again.

"The lads who haven't played all came in and did really well, and it has given Tis a headache. We were over the moon with the win."

Manager Paul Tisdale said following Tuesday's win, the mood around Stadium MK has improved significantly, and while he hopes the Newport game is a turning point, he says every game should be looked at as a chance to make a difference in the season.

He added: "It is better. You're dealing with human beings and young people who want to do well, so when you get a good result everyone has a spring in their step. It's just one game but it makes a big difference.

"It could be but you have to view every game like it could be. That's the core of preparation for the next game, thinking this could be the game that creates more momentum, but it could the the game where it goes wrong. That's really why the next game is the most important one."