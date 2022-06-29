Dons ‘in credit’ with top flight sides after successful loan spells last season

Top flight sides will be looking at MK Dons as a strong option for their fringe players for loan spells next season, Liam Manning hopes.

The likes of Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Theo Corbeanu (Wolves), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea) and Conor Coventry (West Ham) all came in from Premier League sides last season and thrived in Dons’ squad as they finished third in League One.

So far, Dons have added five players to their ranks with more in the pipeline, Manning confirmed. And after impressing the top flight clubs with the way they treated the loan players last season, the head coach hopes it will make them an attractive location for more Premier League outfits to home their players next term.

Manning said: “Hopefully we're in credit from last season with a few of the clubs for the work we did with the loan players and the culture we have so the Cat 1 clubs see us as a viable options to send their players to.

“People want us to sign people quickly and get them through the doors but we have to get the right players. The Premier League is starting later, so the players are coming back later, and a lot of the clubs will want to keep their young players in and around the senior squad so those deals come later.