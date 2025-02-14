Dons in desperate need of a win as they head to Tranmere Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The MK Dons captain spoke ahead of tomorrow’s game against Tranmere Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Gilbey wants MK Dons to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible after their dismal run of late.

They head up to Prenton Park to take on Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, a team also struggling with form at the wrong end of League Two. Nigel Adkins’ side have won just once in their last 11, losing seven of those and sit 22nd in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons though are also in the midst of a dire run, winning just twice in 13, losing nine to drop to 15th in the standings, ten points adrift of the play-off spots.

After suffering defeats in their last three, Gilbey says the side have shown glimpses of positive performances in recent weeks, but that they have to start putting points back on the board.

“We're in this game to win matches,” he said. “I don't think performances have been far away, we've been good enough to win the last few games but ultimately we've come with with nothing from the last two. We just need to win a game of football.

“I think we've looked a lot better, but we're looking still at those in-game moments that are costing us. The gaffer really wants us to get more balls in the box, and we have created some more chances as a result of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heading to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, Gilbey wants to replicate the feeling he felt on his last trip to Prenton Park when Dons ran out 2-1 winners thanks to an Ellis Harrison stoppage time winner.

“It's a great place to go and play,” said the skipper. “We had a great result there last year, and both teams are looking at it knowing they need a win. If we can go there and turn them over, I think it can give us a springboard to where we need to be.”