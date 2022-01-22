Dons in the market for firepower after drawing blank against Doncaster Rovers

Scott Twine gets tackled by Doncaster’s Ethan Galbraith as Dons drew a blank on Saturday

Dons lacked a clinical edge to them against Doncaster Rovers, and Liam Manning hopes to bring someone in with that quality before the close of the transfer window.

The hosts registered 25 shots on goal during their 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK, bringing to an end their five-match unbeaten run, simultaneously ending Rovers’ five-match losing streak as they completed the double over Dons on Saturday.

Mo Eisa missed great chance in first half stoppage time when he headed straight at keeper Louis Jones, while Troy Parrot, Theo Corbeanu and Scott Twine all tested the keeper with little joy.

While former loanee Max Watters scored late on for Cardiff City after his loan spell was ended prematurely, the lack of options in attack have left Manning eager to find more cutting edge before the transfer window is over on January 3.

“It's something we're looking at at the moment,” he admitted. “We changed shape to give us an extra attacker today. We'll score goals, but we can't get too frustrated from that. If you produce numbers like that, we'll score I have no doubts about it.

“Everything was right apart from the final bit, and the goal we conceded. We created enough chances towin the match. We've got a frustrated and disappointing dressing room and rightly so. To totally dominate and create enough chances is the biggest frustration.

“If you produce numbers like that week in, week out, we'll win more games than we lose.