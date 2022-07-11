Dons in the midst of a ‘big rebuild’ with more to come, says Hogg

The irons are still firmly in the fire at MK Dons as they look to bolster this squad this summer.

Having added seven players to the fold already, there is still work to be done to be ready for the season proper, which kicks off on July 30.

Read More Where MK Dons still need to strengthen this summer

Assistant head coach Chris hogg says Dons are in the midst of a ‘big rebuild’ as they look to improve on last season’s third place finish in League One, and with plenty of action already seen at Stadium MK this summer, he confirmed there are still deals bubbling under the surface as Dons look to strengthen further before their trip to Cambridge United on the opening day.

“It's a really exciting time at the moment,” he said. “We've got a big rebuild going on and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes.

“We've got some work still to do, there's some good work going on and we're hopeful on a couple of things too.

Read More Hogg shoots down Cambridge striker link but hints at Grigg and Johnson deals