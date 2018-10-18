Dons' injured quartet 'will feel like new signings'

Paul Tisdale believes he could have four 'new signings' amongst his MK Dons first team again with a quartet set to return from injury.

Peter Pawlett, Conor McGrandles, and Ryan Harley have not been seen since the opening day of the season, while Mathieu Baudry has managed just seven minutes this term in a single appearance.

The four have returned to training with the first team this week, and Tisdale has speculated they may be available within the next couple of weeks and will feel like new signings.

"They're edging back," he confirmed. "II was great to see Conor McGrandles, Peter Pawlett, Ryan Harley and Mathieu Baudry all training and doing the lion share of the training so they're on the way back. Being robust enough for full training is another thing, but it was great to see.

"They have been players for us but they will feel like new signings.

"We've got four players there who would challenge for a starting spot in our team, who I hope will be available in the next two weeks. Competition will go up a notch and if you're winning games, that's a very good thing for a manager to have."