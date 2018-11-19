Dons' January transfer plans have been in place since August

Paul Tisdale had plans for the January transfer window before the August window had closed.

Having brought in 10 players in the summer, Tisdale said plans were already afoot for the next window.

Dons took over top spot on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Macclesfield Town, capitalising on Lincoln's postponed fixture with Yeovil. But with his side now 10 undefeated in League 2, Tisdale said there are certainly plans to bring in fresh faces when the transfer window reopens in 2019.

"Those things go on all the time, you might be surprised to hear we were talking about January before the August window closed," he said. "We're always working be it six days in advance, six weeks or six months. It was a topic before the season had even started.

"We have discussed it – our thoughts may have changed since then though, given performances and how people have done, but it's a constant topic. I hope we can be active, looking at players who can enhance this season and be part of this process and project over the next two or three years."