Dons just as desperate for second win as they were for their first

Winning their first game of the League One season on Tuesday night will not make MK Dons any less desperate to beat Accrington Stanley on Saturday according to Liam Manning.

Stanley boss John Coleman said he was pleased to see Dons pick up their first points of the campaign in the week against Port Vale, saying a point-less MK side would have posed a bigger threat as they tried to get on the board.

Read More Stanley boss pleased to see Dons get off the mark in midweek

A win for Manning’s side would see them go above currently unbeaten Accrington in the table on Saturday night, but the head coach said the 2-1 midweek triumph has not made them any less hungry for more victories.

“Whether you've won or lost three in a row, the characteristics have to remain the same,” he said. “The attitude, application, behaviours and the desperation, if you want to call it that, for points. The desperation has to be continuous because you want to be the best you can be.

“We want to maintain the togetherness and the willingness to compete, but add quality. On Tuesday, we had some good passages of play but too often we gave up control and gave Port Vale momentum because of what we did rather than what they did.

“The biggest message for us is to build on the good stuff but control it by controlling the ball.”

Like Dons, Accrington have been through a summer of change with the likes of Ross Sykes, Matt Butcher and Colby Bishop departing the Wham Stadium.

After their unbeaten start to the campaign thus far, with two draws and a win from their opening three League One encounters, Manning says his side will be in for a difficult afternoon at Stadium MK as they look for their second win in a row.

He said: “They're a tough side. John's done a terrific job there. Their culture, how hard they work and the quality they have. And I'm sure the club have benefited financially from some of the players who have moved on too.

Read More How MK Dons could line-up against Accrington Stanley