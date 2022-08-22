Dons keeper coach Price diagnosed with cancer
The coach will step away from his role to undergo treatment
MK Dons’ goalkeeping coach Lewis Price will take time away from the club after being diagnosed with testicular cancer
Goalkeeper coach Lewis Price has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
The 38-year-old joined MK Dons as part of Liam Manning’s coaching staff a year ago, but will step away from his role to undergo treatment.
On Saturday, Ethan Robson celebrated his goal by running to the bench to celebrate with Price during the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
Most Popular
-
1
MK Dons 1-1 Accrington Stanley: Dons Rated
-
2
Lawrence has no problems dealing with AFC Wimbledon backlash following Dons move
-
3
Dons keeper coach Price diagnosed with cancer
-
4
Missed Accrington chances frustrate Coleman in draw with Dons
-
5
Goal-scorer Robson says Dons have something to build on after putting points on the board
Former Welsh international Price made almost 200 appearances during his playing career for the likes of Ipswich Town, Derby County, Crystal Palace, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and a two-game loan spell at Dons, covering for the suspended Willy Gueret.
Head Coach Liam Manning, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting and Performance Director Simon Crampton have issued the following: “The full support of everybody at the football club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time.
“Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health, and we, as a club, will do everything we can to help with that
“I know the MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis throughout his recovery but we ask that during this time, everyone respects his and his family’s privacy.”