Dons' kit supplier Castore report big losses
Kit supplier Castore reported a £28.8 million loss for the financial year to February 2024.
The Manchester-based manufacturer have provided MK Dons with their kits since the summer of 2022, and are currently in a third season supplying the side from MK1.
The company also boast the likes of Everton, Burnley and Glasgow Rangers in football, as well as England’s cricketers and MK-based Red Bull Racing in their portfolio.
Castore’s financial statements, filed with Company’s House, reveal the firm faced expenses in excess of £24m over the last financial year, resulting in their net loss.
A Castore statement on Thursday read: “The company implemented a strategy to improve the efficiency of its supply chain during the period, which included the consolidation of some of its UK warehouses.
“This presented challenges to the business, which adverse effects on both our operations and our customers’ ordering experience.
“Management mitigated these impacts by increasing staffing levels temporarily and reducing promotional activities during the period, however, trading was adversely affected over the second half of the period.
“The company also incurred additional costs to ensure customers’ orders were fulfilled and the company took a significant write off of stock as a result of stock missing the optimum clearance window.”