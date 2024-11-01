Dons' kit supplier Castore report big losses

Castore are in their third season producing MK Dons' kits | Jane Russell

The supplier also provide kits for the likes of Everton, Rangers and F1 champions Red Bull Racing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kit supplier Castore reported a £28.8 million loss for the financial year to February 2024.

The Manchester-based manufacturer have provided MK Dons with their kits since the summer of 2022, and are currently in a third season supplying the side from MK1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also boast the likes of Everton, Burnley and Glasgow Rangers in football, as well as England’s cricketers and MK-based Red Bull Racing in their portfolio.

Castore’s financial statements, filed with Company’s House, reveal the firm faced expenses in excess of £24m over the last financial year, resulting in their net loss.

A Castore statement on Thursday read: “The company implemented a strategy to improve the efficiency of its supply chain during the period, which included the consolidation of some of its UK warehouses.

“This presented challenges to the business, which adverse effects on both our operations and our customers’ ordering experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Management mitigated these impacts by increasing staffing levels temporarily and reducing promotional activities during the period, however, trading was adversely affected over the second half of the period.

“The company also incurred additional costs to ensure customers’ orders were fulfilled and the company took a significant write off of stock as a result of stock missing the optimum clearance window.”