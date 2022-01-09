Mo Eisa watches a chance go begging against Accrington on Saturday

Mo Eisa lamented the lack of cutting edge MK Dons had against 10-man Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

After falling behind to Colby Bishop’s early header, Eisa equalised with his sixth goal of the season on 24 minutes.

As Dons began to get on top, Liam Coyle’s red card 11 minutes before the break though put paid to the end-to-end nature of the game as Accrington locked down and sat deep. Dons dominated possession in the second half but couldn’t find space in behind the Stanley defence to find a winner despite their numerical advantage.

Liam Manning’s side had 92 per cent possession in the second half but were smothered out in terms of chances, with long-range efforts from Scott Twine and a late cross from Dean Lewington which hit the post as close as they would come to getting a winner.

“Coming out with a draw is frustrating, especially considering where we want to go this season,” said Eisa afterwards. “We had a few chances to win the game but as soon as they got the red card, they sat deep and made it hard for us. We didn’t have that cutting edge in the second half.

“They camped in their half and we couldn't find that right ball, couldn't get enough bodies in the box and the end product just wasn't there.

“What let us down was the way we conceded the goal. We work a lot on set pieces, so when they scored it was a mountain to climb.