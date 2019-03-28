Dons Ladies to face West Brom in Plate final

MK Dons Ladies will take on West Brom for the FAWNL Plate next month.

The sides will lock horns at Butlin Road - home of Rugby Town - on Sunday April 14.

It has been a successful season for Dons, almost secured their spot in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division next season, needing just a point from their remaining five games to earn promotion.

They take on a West Brom side in the Plate final though who have had a 100 per cent record this campaign.

Tickets are priced at £5 adults (which includes a match programme), £2.50 for concessions and £1 for children (under-3s are free).