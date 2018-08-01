Dons Ladies to play their games at Stadium MK

MK Dons Ladies will be the only team in the EFL to play their games at their parent club’s stadium next season.

James Honeyman’s side had previously played at Newport Pagnell Town’s Willen Road ground, but from next season will play their home games at Stadium MK.

Honeyman thanked the Swans for their hospitality, but was excited to be allowed the opportunity to play on the same pitch as the Dons first team.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted and I think it shows how much the club are supporting us to give us. When we played in it last year we loved every minute of it and to be able to do it again each week is a novelty that I don’t think will wear off.

“Newport have been great for us, they’ve been absolutely fantastic and have given us a platform to build off.

“The Ladies were ecstatic when we told them about the news, they know how much of an amazing venue this place is, they love playing here – it’s a real blessing.

"I think it’s a massive statement a huge step forward, a step that some other Clubs could look at possible doing. Of course, there are some logistical stuff that needs to be done and it will take a lot of support and volunteers to help us get this moving but it’s possible at any Club and I think it’s a great step forward – hopefully it’ll be the platform for others to follow suit."