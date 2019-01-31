Dons land highly-rated Middlesbrough teenager Walker

Just a day after signing a new deal at Middlesbrough, striker Stephen Walker has signed for MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

The teenager, who turned 18 in October, made his first team debut for Boro earlier this season in the Carabao Cup.

He becomes the second signing of deadline day, following Jake Hesketh joining from Southampton earlier on Thursday.

Dons manager Paul Tisdale said: “We've spoken in depth with Middlesbrough and we're more than happy to take him on loan and they're happy for him to continue his development with us.

“He comes into a team where we're looking for more options and drive in our front line and we think Stephen will do that.

“I think he will be a really exciting addition to our season. I know he has a good future at Middlesbrough, he's played at England U19 level and for the next few months, he'll be here at Stadium MK.”