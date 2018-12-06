Dons laud Lewie after award nomination

Baily Cargill and Paul Tisdale were delighted for Dean Lewington after the Dons captain was nominated for Player of the Month for November.

The 34-year-old helped his side keep three clean sheets out of four last month, adding two assists as well as Dons took over top spot in League 2.

Manager Paul Tisdale was also nominated for the Manager of the Month prize. Having won it in October, Tisdale said he does not expect to win it, but praised his captain for his nomination.

He said: "I hadn't even thought about it – it wasn't a surprise either, but surely it will go to the person who has won the most points and that won't be me. I'm pleased Dean Lewington has been nominated as a player, and it shows the level of performance he has been putting in regularly. It's fabulous to see another one of our players on the shortlist. Well done, Dean!"

Cargill, who plays in partnership with Lewington on the left-flank, added: "He has been brilliant so far. I've really enjoyed playing with him, we've built up a good relationship without really realising it. He's a great guy, he's got so much experience and it's a joy playing alongside him."