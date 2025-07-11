Dons learn the importance of Bletchley Park as new Enigma away kit launched

The squad learned the extent to which the local landmark helped during the Second World War

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Kenyon gave the MK Dons players a tour of Bletchley Park | MK Dons

Having the codebreakers memorialised in MK Dons’ new away shirt is something to be very proud of according to a Bletchley Park historian.

The whole Dons squad visited the historic location on Thursday, given a tour of the grounds and the background story of one of the most fascinating aspects of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two miles from Stadium MK, nearly 10,000 people worked on breaking encrypted messages from across Europe between 1939 and 1945, with Sir Alan Turing’s work in breaking the German Enigma machine becoming a Hollywood story.

Guided around by Bletchley Park’s research historian and author David Kenyon, the players and staff were treated to an in-depth look at the work carried out there.

The Enigma keys are included on the new away kit | MK Dons

The famous keys from the Enigma machine are subtly included in Dons’ new away shirt for the forthcoming season, and are now on sale in the club shop.

And with the shirt hitting the racks this morning (Friday), David said the partnership between the club and the historic landmark is one which both should be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been fabulous having the team here,” he said. “At Bletchley Park, we feel we’re part of the heritage of Milton Keynes, and we’re still a young city.

“Our story is very much a part of the area, and it is something people from Milton Keynes can be proud of, so to be associated with the club - something else people from the city can be proud of - is fantastic.”

The players toured the grounds on Thursday ahead of the new shirt launch | MK Dons

He continued: “The keys you press when typing your message are very distinctive, and one of the most famous aspects of Enigma is this key design. You see it in all sorts of places so to see it on the shirt is a really recognisable part of the story of Bletchley Park.

“Every day, Bletchley Park read thousands and thousands of messages which were encrypted by this machine to solve. Putting it on the shirt has honed into the heart of the matter, the heart of the codebreaking story.”