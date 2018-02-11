Dons left to rue missed chances - Wootton

MK Dons should have been high and dry by the time Portsmouth mounted their dramatic late comeback at Stadium MK said defender Scott Wootton.

After Ike Ugbo's opener on 20 minutes, the home side had plenty of chances to put the game beyond the reach of Pompey but came a cropper after a brilliant performance from visiting keeper Luke McGee. The 22-year-old made excellent saves from Ugbo, Peter Pawlett, Kieran Agard and Ed Upson to keep his side in with a chance heading into the final seven minutes.

Matt Clarke equalised on 83 minutes before substitute Conor Chaplin won it deep into stoppage time as Dons capitulated.

But Wootton, who shouldered the responsibility for allowing Clarke to get his header on target late on, said Dons should have been out of sight long before Portsmouth equalised.

"This is an absolute sickener for us," he said. "To be 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go and not even draw but end up losing is a real sickener.

"If we took our chances earlier in the game, the game was finished.

"It's more worrying if we'd lost 2-1 and didn't have any chances. We're getting more chances, more play in the final third and look more creative but you have to stick the ball in. We've only done that once today and we needed to do it more.

"We're hugely disappointed. We didn't switch on, they played a short corner and the centre half got up at the far post. I'll take responsibility for that. We were just thinking 'come on, let's just get a point' especially with another game on Tuesday, and three points there gives us a good turn-around but it was a poor goal to concede again."

For Dons, it is now just two league wins in 19 - a slump which now sees them four points from safety, still sitting 22nd in League 1, leaving Wootton and his team-mates wondering what they have to do to see their fortunes turn.

"It can feel like that at times," said the defender. "For all our good play, we need to capitalise when we're on top and turn it into goals, put teams to the sword. Everyone needs to chip in with that, but we need to address it.

"We have to take it very seriously, there's no point in saying 'let's not worry about it' because we realise where we are. We all believe the squad is better than being in the relegation zone but we have to prove it on the pitch."