Dons legend Andrews looks set for Premier League managerial appointment

The former MK Dons skipper is being lined up for his first managerial job

MK Dons legend Keith Andrews looks set to land his first management job as he is being lined up for a Premier League role.

The Irishman, who lifted the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy and the League Two title with Dons in 2007/08, was in the running to replace Scott Lindsey last season, with the club instead opting for Paul Warne to take up the mantle.

Andrews, 44, has been set-piece coach at Brentford since last July, and now looks set to replace Thomas Frank as head coach of the Bees after the German left for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Since hanging up his boots a decade ago, Andrews has had a host of coaching jobs. Initially acting as first-team coach under Karl Robinson at Stadium MK, he has also worked under Chris Wilder at Sheffield United and was assistant manager to Stephen Kenny for the Republic of Ireland national side, with whom he won 35 caps.

Other candidates for the Brentford job include Ange Postecoglou, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and ex-Ajax manager Francesco Farioli.