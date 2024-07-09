Dons legend Martin makes Premier League move with Ipswich

David Martin | Jane Russell

The goalkeeper has taken up a role in the Ipswich Town coaching staff

Former MK Dons goalkeeper David Martin has taken up a new role in the Premier League with Ipswich Town after leaving Southend.

The 38-year-old made nearly 350 appearances for the club across two spells in Milton Keynes, but on his third, took up a temporary role as coach following Lewis Price’s cancer diagnosis.

Last season, Martin moved to non-league Southend to get more game time, and played nine times at Roots Hall in the National League.