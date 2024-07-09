Dons legend Martin makes Premier League move with Ipswich
Former MK Dons goalkeeper David Martin has taken up a new role in the Premier League with Ipswich Town after leaving Southend.
The 38-year-old made nearly 350 appearances for the club across two spells in Milton Keynes, but on his third, took up a temporary role as coach following Lewis Price’s cancer diagnosis.
Last season, Martin moved to non-league Southend to get more game time, and played nine times at Roots Hall in the National League.
Following Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League, Martin has moved to Portman Road in a role that will see him assist Head of Goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin in supporting goalkeeper development.
