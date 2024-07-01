Dons legends help unveil new 2024/25 home kit

The new shirt has hints of the first MK Dons kit from 20 years ago

Wing-back Joe Tomlinson spots the new 2024/25 MK Dons home kit | MK Dons

There were some familiar faces - not just Joe Tomlinson - spotted as MK Dons unveiled their new kit to mark 20 years of the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the club marks the anniversary, this season’s strip bares a striking resemblance to the first kit worn after the move to Milton Keynes in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Dons are replicating the 2004/05 kit worn in their first season in the city | MK Dons

As a clear nod to those early days at the National Hockey Stadium, the club drafted in a few club heroes of the day to help model it. Posing alongside skipper Dean Lewington were Clive Platt and Aaron Wilbraham - both of whom donned the original Dons kit.

The new Castore number is predominantly white - avoiding any dirt-look patterns - with gold stitching akin to the A-Line design from 2004. The away and third strips are yet to be revealed but are likely to be in a similar style.