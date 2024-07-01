Dons legends help unveil new 2024/25 home kit
There were some familiar faces - not just Joe Tomlinson - spotted as MK Dons unveiled their new kit to mark 20 years of the club.
As the club marks the anniversary, this season’s strip bares a striking resemblance to the first kit worn after the move to Milton Keynes in 2024.
As a clear nod to those early days at the National Hockey Stadium, the club drafted in a few club heroes of the day to help model it. Posing alongside skipper Dean Lewington were Clive Platt and Aaron Wilbraham - both of whom donned the original Dons kit.
The new Castore number is predominantly white - avoiding any dirt-look patterns - with gold stitching akin to the A-Line design from 2004. The away and third strips are yet to be revealed but are likely to be in a similar style.
The home shirt will be available online and at the club shop at Stadium MK from 10am on Monday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.