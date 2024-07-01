Dons legends help unveil new 2024/25 home kit

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:44 BST
The new shirt has hints of the first MK Dons kit from 20 years ago

Wing-back Joe Tomlinson spots the new 2024/25 MK Dons home kitWing-back Joe Tomlinson spots the new 2024/25 MK Dons home kit
Wing-back Joe Tomlinson spots the new 2024/25 MK Dons home kit | MK Dons

There were some familiar faces - not just Joe Tomlinson - spotted as MK Dons unveiled their new kit to mark 20 years of the club.

As the club marks the anniversary, this season’s strip bares a striking resemblance to the first kit worn after the move to Milton Keynes in 2024.

MK Dons are replicating the 2004/05 kit worn in their first season in the cityMK Dons are replicating the 2004/05 kit worn in their first season in the city
MK Dons are replicating the 2004/05 kit worn in their first season in the city | MK Dons

As a clear nod to those early days at the National Hockey Stadium, the club drafted in a few club heroes of the day to help model it. Posing alongside skipper Dean Lewington were Clive Platt and Aaron Wilbraham - both of whom donned the original Dons kit.

The new Castore number is predominantly white - avoiding any dirt-look patterns - with gold stitching akin to the A-Line design from 2004. The away and third strips are yet to be revealed but are likely to be in a similar style.

The home shirt will be available online and at the club shop at Stadium MK from 10am on Monday.

