Dons linked with Cambridge striker as Wickham nears Reading move

Cambridge United striker Sam Smith has been linked with a move to MK Dons according to reports.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has said Liams Sweeting and Manning are keen on the 24-year-old, who fired 21 goals for the U’s last season.

Smith had previously left Reading, and made a brilliant return to the Abbey Stadium where he had a loan spell in 2019/20. Nixon reports Dons are willing to pay a six-figure sum for the striker as they look to rebuild their squad this summer.

Bradley Johnson left Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer and has been linked with a move to MK Dons

The club have also been linked to vastly experienced midfielder Bradley Johnson. The 35-year-old was released by Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer, having spent three seasons at Ewood Park. With more than 600 career games, he would add some valuable experience to a very young squad. According to Football Insider, Dons are favourites to capture Johnson.

