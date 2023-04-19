Dons’ lives depend on the final three games of the season

Three more big games, three cup finals, three matches to secure League One status, three more dates with destiny, three points between MK Dons and the chasing pack in the relegation zone.

The stakes now could not be much higher for Mark Jackson and his side as they go into the final knockings of the 2022/23 season, their fate for next term still delicately hanging in the balance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dealt a heart-breaking blow on Saturday in the form of a 97th minute Cheltenham equaliser, Jack Payne’s 61st minute goal for Charlton three days later to end Dons’ seven-game unbeaten run was made to feel all the worse as a result.

Read More Payne strikes to end Dons’ unbeaten run in defeat to Charlton

The connotations for Dons are relatively simple at this stage – match what those below them do, and they will be safe.

“We’ve got cup finals to go now, three games left,” said Jackson. “We have to go out like our lives depend on every game. The players need to leave everything out on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve got to brush ourselves down now, it’s a time for reflection and learning for sure, and we have to come back again on Saturday.”

Games are running out not just for Dons to seal their fate, but also for those still in the grips of the bottom four and crucially, those too who played on Tuesday night – Accrington, Cambridge and Forest Green - went home with nothing to show for it.

“Relegation affects everyone,” said captain Dean Lewington after the loss to Charlton. Lewington has experienced three relegations with the club during his career. “It’s not just players, it’s staff, academy, budgets, it is the club. This is as big as it can be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The end goal is the end of the season and as many points as we can get in 46 games.

“We’re disappointed not to get anything (against Charlton) because we feel we could have done.

“Results went our way as well. As disappointed and angry as we are, we now look to Saturday.

“If this had been earlier in the season, I think there would have been more of an inquiry but now we don’t have time. We have to dust ourselves off and produce better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The way the fixtures are panning out I think it will go to the final day.

Read More Shot-shy Dons disappoint Jackson in Charlton defeat