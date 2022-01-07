Dons loan will suit Corbeanu better than at Sheffield Wednesday, claim Wolves

Theo Corbeanu made nine starts for Sheffield Wednesday during his spell at Hillsborough during the first half of the season

More regular football and a style which suits him better were the key reasons behind Wolves recalling Theo Corbeanu from Sheffield Wednesday and allowing him to join MK Dons on loan.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season at Hillsborough, racking up 18 appearances but only nine starts for the Owls in a more defensive role.

The lack of opportunities made Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, reconsider Corbeanu’s destination from January, and he said sending the Canadian to Stadium MK would suit him better.

“Theo’s had a fantastic experience up at Sheffield Wednesday, who have treated him brilliantly,” Jackson said. “But he has now an opportunity to go to MK Dons and get some regular game time until the end of the season, in a formation which is best suited for him.