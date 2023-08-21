Dons loanee Kemp in scoring form at Swindon Town
The MK Dons loanee out at Swindon Town has three goals in two games
Midfielder Dan Kemp has hit the ground running for Swindon Town this season, bagging his second and third goals for the Robins on Saturday in a dramatic 5-5 draw with Wrexham.
The Racecourse Ground is the place to see goals this term, having opened their campaign with a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons on opening day and a 4-2 win over Walsall last Tuesday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Dons loanee scored two excellent efforts, one in each half, to beat Ben Foster in the Dragons’ net, but Michael Flinn’s side conspired to throw away a 4-1 half-time lead to draw 5-5.
It was a performance which earned him a spot in the League Two team of the week too.
Kemp’s brace came after he opened his Swindon account last Tuesday, scoring the first in a 2-1 win over Forest Green at the New Lawn.
The 24-year-old has a knack of scoring in League Two, having scored 10 in 19 appearances for Hartlepool last term while on loan from Stadium MK.