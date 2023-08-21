Dons loanee Kemp in scoring form at Swindon Town

Midfielder Dan Kemp has hit the ground running for Swindon Town this season, bagging his second and third goals for the Robins on Saturday in a dramatic 5-5 draw with Wrexham.

The Racecourse Ground is the place to see goals this term, having opened their campaign with a 5-3 defeat to MK Dons on opening day and a 4-2 win over Walsall last Tuesday.

The Dons loanee scored two excellent efforts, one in each half, to beat Ben Foster in the Dragons’ net, but Michael Flinn’s side conspired to throw away a 4-1 half-time lead to draw 5-5.

It was a performance which earned him a spot in the League Two team of the week too.

Kemp’s brace came after he opened his Swindon account last Tuesday, scoring the first in a 2-1 win over Forest Green at the New Lawn.