Dons loanee Payne free to leave Charlton Athletic this summer

Jack Payne

Midfielder Jack Payne will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with Charlton Athletic comes to an end.

The 29-year-old has been a key member of the MK Dons team this season after signing from the Addicks during the summer transfer window on loan.

Having made 57 appearances for Charlton during his two seasons at the Valley, Payne has made 42 outings for Dons this term, with six goals and six assists, helping Mike Williamson’s side to the play-offs.