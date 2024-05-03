Dons loanee Payne free to leave Charlton Athletic this summer

The MK Dons midfielder, on loan from Charlton Athletic, will be on the lookout for a new club this summer
By Toby Lock
Published 3rd May 2024
Jack PayneJack Payne
Jack Payne

Midfielder Jack Payne will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with Charlton Athletic comes to an end.

The 29-year-old has been a key member of the MK Dons team this season after signing from the Addicks during the summer transfer window on loan.

Having made 57 appearances for Charlton during his two seasons at the Valley, Payne has made 42 outings for Dons this term, with six goals and six assists, helping Mike Williamson’s side to the play-offs.

After finishing 16th in League One, Charlton announced their retained list, and confirmed they will be keeping former Dons Chuks Aneke, Scott Fraser, Conor McGrandles, Tennai Watson and Conor Coventry, but that Payne’s deal would be allowed to expire at the end of June. Connor Wickham, who made 15 appearances for Dons in 2021/22, will also leave The Valley after making just four outings this term.

