Dons 'looked like Dons again' says Tis after Northampton draw

Despite watching his side drop two points to neighbours Northampton, Paul Tisdale said he was pleased with the way his side bounced back from consecutive defeats.

From leading 2-0 with 12 minutes to go, courtesy of goals from Alex Gilbey and Chuks Aneke, Dons threw away their advantage when Andy Williams and then Junior Morias found the next for Cobblers in the 2-2 draw at the PTS Academy Stadium.

While most of the 1,449 travelling supporters will have left Northampton with a bad taste in their mouths following the two points dropped, Tisdale said he was pleased with how his side performed for 80 minutes and ended their run of defeats away from home.

"We played really well today for 80 minutes," said Tisdale afterwards. "We had the game off the back of a disappointing Boxing Day. I'm really pleased with the response – we looked like us.

"For 75, 80 minutes, we were the only team looking like scoring the goals. I can't remember Lee Nicholls having a save to make. Their keeper made a save at 2-1 about 10 seconds before their goal. But football is about what happens next – not even the next minute but the next five seconds.

"I've been doing this long enough to know one goal quickly becomes two because it changes the dynamic. The key goals was their first. I don't want to, but we'll have to dissect that goal. Any set piece goal you concede from allowing them to win the first header is something you will always rue and we've done that today.

"The major positive is winning a point, in what was a largely good performance. But it feels even worse for conceding those two goals. Well done to the team for responding after a disappointing week. We have to move on very quickly to the next game."