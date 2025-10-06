Dons looked more like Warne's vision in Gillingham victory

The MK Dons head coach spoke after his side’s 3-2 win over Gillingham

It might have ended a bit more nervy than he had hoped, but MK Dons’ 3-2 win over Gillingham on Saturday was more in keeping with what head coach Paul Warne wants to see from his side.

Leading 3-0 with 21 minutes to go against Gills, who had only lost once all season prior to their trip to Stadium MK, Dons should have been high and dry. But late goals from Seb Palmer-Holden and ex-Dons loanee Jonny Williams made for a closer scoreline, and a more uncomfortable end to the game than the boss would have liked.

The win though ended a run of four consecutive defeats at MK1, and lifted Dons to sixth as they made it back-to-back victories after their triumph over Shrewsbury seven days prior.

Speaking afterwards, Warne said the first 70 minutes was a lot more in keeping with his vision for how he wants his side to play.

“We looked a lot more like my team, how I want to play,” Warne explained. “We had pace and threat in attack, and Gillingham defended really well. We had to be at our best to win, and I think that’s our best performance here.

“On another day, the scoreline is more handsome, but I’m really pleased for our dressing room. At 3-0 it looks OK, but nerves play a part when they get the next one and we knew they’d throw the kitchen sink at us. Fortunately, we had enough to hang on but in the future I’d like us to have a lot more control. I’m pleased with the result, and to win at home is a good feeling.

“It could have been a lot nicer, but you can’t say it wasn’t entertaining! It was a good win against a good team. We knew we’d have to defend a lot of set-pieces and for the most part we did that really well.”