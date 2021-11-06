Harry Darling challenges in the air during the 2-2 draw with Stevenage.

Goal-scorer Harry Darling said MK Dons are lucky to still be in the FA Cup after conceding twice in three second-half minutes against Stevenage on Saturday.

Leading through his header on 34 minutes, Alex Revell’s men struck with 20 minutes to go when Brad Barry equalised only for Elliot List to put the League Two strugglers ahead three minutes later.

Max Watters bagged his third goal in as many games three minutes after that to send the tie to a relay back in Stevenage, but Darling felt Dons were lucky to get that after the way they performed.

“If I’m honest, I think we’re lucky to come away with a draw,” he said. “It’s disappointing. I felt we had full control of the game and we’ve let in two sloppy goals.

“The sloppiness has happened too often this season. We cannot keep doing it. We have to keep clean sheets, that’s the bottom line. We have to work on that.

“We’re at a level where teams will punish us if we make a mistake and we have to cut out those mistakes as a team.