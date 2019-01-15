Dons make Martin their first January signing

Veteran defender Russell Martin has become MK Dons' first signing of the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old former Scottish international defender has been at Walsall this season, but will be mostly known for his near 300 appearances for Norwich City where he spent nearly 10 years. He also made more than 100 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers.

The defender left Walsall yesterday (Monday) citing 'family reasons' for his departure.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Martin told iFollow MK Dons. “I’m looking forward to being part of the team and part of the project that the manager is building as well as, of course, helping the Club get back to where it belongs.

“I spoke to the manager a few times and I loved what I heard. We’ve got a good squad here and hopefully I can come here and add a bit of value.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have enjoyed success during my career and I want more. Hopefully I can play my part in bringing that to the club.”

Russell Martin made nearly 300 appearances for Norwich

Dons boss Paul Tisdale added: “We’re adding to our strength. We don’t want to have another December like we just had, when we lost a couple of defenders, so I felt it was a necessity to bolster that area.

“A player of Russell’s ilk adds value and compliments the young and progressive players that we have. What’s more, I think he’ll fit in very well with our culture.”