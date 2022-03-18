Dons may seek cover after Watson injury blow

Tennai Watson looks set to miss a large part of MK Dons run-in through injury

MK Dons may delve into the free market to bolster the wing-back position after injury has ruled out Tennai Watson for a lengthy spell.

The 25-year-old limped out of the game with Cheltenham Town 10 days ago, but now looks set to miss a significant period of the run-in.

Although Dons have Aston Villa starlet Kaine Kesler-Hayden in good form and more than capable of filling in for the injured Watson, it does leave Dons short of back-up in the wing-back positions, and Liam Manning admitted he may have to look into the free agency market to seek cover.

“Tennai has picked up an injury which will see him out for a while,” said the head coach. “It's disappointing for him and for us, but it's part of the game. We can't dwell on it, so we're already looking at the next steps for him, how we can look after him and keep him involved. He's an important character so we want to get him back as quickly and safely as possible.

“It’s a blow to lose him and leaves us a bit short in that area.

“We’re strong in that area but it might be an area we look to strengthen in the near future.”

Watson had been one of Dons’ top performers in recent weeks, especially following the departure of Peter Kioso back to parent club Luton Town in January.

Manning added: “Peter going back to Luton gave him an opportunity. It is such a demanding position in terms of how we play it, it's a real challenge.