Dons midfielder needed hospital trip after warm-up injury scare

Ethan Robson

Ethan Robson needed to go to hospital following an injury he suffered in the warm-up ahead of MK Dons' game with Tranmere Rovers last Saturday.

The midfielder was named in the starting 11 at Prenton Park, but went down prior to kick-off, ruling him out of the game. It meant handing a debut to Kyran Lofthouse after he signed on loan from Barnsley last week, and a reshuffle of the side in the 2-1 victory at the last minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robson only returned to action in mid-December after missing two months through injury, and needed to go to hospital to check his latest set-back over, but head coach Mike Williamson said it was not as bad as feared and he has been able to return to training this week.

He explained: "It was a strange event, and he was in quite a lot of discomfort after the warm-up, enough for him to go to hospital to get it checked out. Luckily enough, it's all come back and all clear, so he has been back in training."

With Robson back in contention, Williamson could also call on Daniel Harvie, who has been missing from action since December 16 and the win over Forest Green Rovers, while others too are nearing a comeback too.