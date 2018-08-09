Dons must be 'really careful' with returning Gilbey and Walsh

Alex Gilbey and Joe Walsh must still be treated carefully, but having them back in the first team is a big surprise for Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

When he arrived at the club, Tisdale was told both players would be long-term layoffs after suffering injuries at the start of 2018. However, both featured in Saturday's 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic on the opening day of the season, much to the manager's delight.

Joe Walsh had been out since January

Tisdale praised the Dons medical staff for helping the duo to be in position to play on the opening day, but said both Gilbey and Walsh are still to be eased back gentle.

"It shows how a month in football can surprise you," he said. "Last month, talk of Alex Gilbey playing the first game was optimistic and a bit of a wish. Both of them played.

"We have to be really careful with the pair of them, but it's only one game and it's only so far. Simon, Adam, Matt and Tom have done a really good job. Before pre-season even started, I had several days here and Alex Gilbey was here training and the medical team were in with him. It shows you the merits of a good team doing good work at the club."