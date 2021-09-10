Dons must be wary of Portsmouth’s set-piece threats

Dons head coach Liam Manning believes Portsmouth’s physicality under Danny Cowley could make them a big threat at set pieces when the sides meet at Stadium MK tomorrow

Set pieces could be a key part of the game when MK Dons take on Portsmouth at Stadium MK tomorrow.

Liam Manning has warned his side of Pompey’s physical threats ahead of kick-off, highlighting free-kicks and corners where Danny Cowley’s side could prove most dangerous.

Dons go into the game five matches unbeaten, with Manning only having lost one game so far since taking over -his first game in charge against Sunderland, just 24 hours after he took over.

Still early in his tenure as head coach though, Manning said focus for him remains on how to get Dons playing the football he thinks will make them more of a threat, but he has highlighted the threats Pompey will bring.

“It's another difficult game,” said Manning. “Credit to them, they're well organised, well structured, with a clear idea of how to play, extremely physical so we have to make sure we deal with them at set pieces.

“We have to take a lot of positives from the last fie or six games we've had and keep building on that. We do our analysis, we look into them, but the biggest thing for me is tweaking and adjusting us and how we turn our dominance into points.

“I feel we're in a good spot going into the game so hopefully we can turn up, perform well and win.”