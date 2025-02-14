Dons must capitalise when they are on top in games, says boss

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey spoke ahead of Saturday’s game against Tranmere Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey feels his side’s win-drought is close to an end ahead of their trip to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

While the team have lost nine of their last 13 games, the head coach believes promising moments in the games against Barrow and Bromley have left him feeling positive that a good result is just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only thing that needs to change now are the results,” he said ahead of the side’s trip to Prenton Park. “We feel the last two games have been the most enjoyable we've played lately because of the chances we've created, the amount of ball we've had and attacking actions we've had. We've just not managed moments in games well enough though, and we have to do that better.

“The performances are not a million miles away, but we have to win games when we're playing like that. We're all working really hard to change that.”

Tranmere sit 22nd in the table ahead of tomorrow’s game, and are in the midst of a similarly poor run themselves, with only two wins in 13.

“It's a tough place to go, it always is,” Lindsey said of the opposition. “They're probably in a false position as well, with an experienced manager who I have a lot of respect for.

“They've got good players throughout the team, and it will be tough. Every game is at this level. We've got to be at our very best to get anything from it.”