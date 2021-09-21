Dons must continue to build on their strong start, says Lewington

Dean Lewington is happy with the way MK Dons have started the season and believes it is a good starting block for what could be a successful season

MK Dons have made their best start to a season since 2014, but it is just the beginning according to Dean Lewington.

The 37-year-old was a part of the team seven years ago which picked up 16 points from their opening eight League One matches.

This term, Liam Manning’s side have accrued 15 points from their first eight matches, losing just once to table toppers Sunderland.

With a hectic period coming up, with 10 matches in 36 days, Lewington said the start of the season has given Dons a good starting block, which not many would have predicted when the fixture list first came out.

“It has been a good month or so,” he said. “Results are starting to come, performances are good as well.

“Sometimes those two don’t marry up, but performances have been good so we’re looking to keep it going.

“I think even under Russ, when the fixtures came out, it looked a tricky start. We knew it would be hard and it has been.

“We’ve had to earn our points, we are pleased with how we are playing and the points we have.