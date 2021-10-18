Dons must deal with different tactics and approaches to stopping them

Matt O’Riley deals with attention from Aiden McGeady

Their apparent struggles against teams at the foot of the table have highlighted where MK Dons must improve, says Liam Manning.

With two losses coming against Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town - both in the League One drop zone - fingers can be pointed towards Dons’ difficulties breaking down sides opting to sit deep, suffocating the likes of Troy Parrott and Scott Twine, preventing them from getting on the ball as regularly as they have done at times this season.

Against teams more likely to try and test them though, Dons have seemingly had more success this season and though Manning said both styles are perfectly valid, he feels his side have to show more quality when their chances come along.

He said: “There is no right or wrong way to play football - they have their styles and we have ours. I see what they did as a compliment, almost too worried to come out and leave spaces behind them. It's important for us to understand how we get success, and how we can problem-solve and be adaptable. If you look at successful teams, they come through periods like this.

“When you play against a block like we did in the last two, it's so difficult. The attacking players won't get 50 touches, they might only get half of that, so it's about having high impact and quality when they do.

“It depends how well they set up their press. One can be more frustrating than the other. Playing against a low block can be more frustrating when a team accepts they won't have the ball, then it becomes a test of maintaining discipline and focus.