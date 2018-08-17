Dons must keep their feet on the ground ahead of Crewe trip

Paul Tisdale has urged his players to remain level headed despite their 100 per cent start to the season.

Picking up three wins, scoring six goals and conceding just one so far, Dons appear to have turned a corner from their dismal season in League 1 last time out.

However a tough trip to Gresty Road on Saturday to take on Crewe, who scored six there in their opening league game against Morecambe, await Dons, and Tisdale is wary it won't be a walk in the park.

"We won't be winning games, keeping clean sheets every week, it's just not going to happen," he said. "But already we've got some direction and purpose. I feel like I've been ages now. Work is challenging but we're full on. The players have responded really well. It's early days but I'm really pleased by what has happened so far.

"Just looking at (Crewe's) performances so far, you can't help but to sit up and pay attention to their 6-0 win over Morecambe. They have a bit of thrust about them, they have a dynamic front line, they still have a core football value and it will be a tough challenge."

Dons will head to the Alexandra Stadium looking for a repeat performance of their last visit back in 2015. Travelling to Crewe in January, Karl Robinson’s Dons hit top spot in League 1 with a thumping 5-0 victory, with two goals from Devante Cole and follow-up strikes from Dean Bowditch, Daniel Powell and Carl Baker which helped them in their charge to promotion that season.

But that win is their only only win at Gresty Road in their five previous visits, with Crewe winning on three occasions.

Tisdale continued: "Any game in the opening 10 games is difficult to pin whether they are a contender or not. It's so early and everyone is in with a chance. Newport beat them last week but it will be a good challenge for us on a good pitch.

"David Artell is proving to be a very efficient coach and I think there will be a new set of challenges for us at the weekend."