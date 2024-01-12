Dons must learn from Doncaster defeat to bounce back at Tranmere

Mike Williamson

After losing on New Year’s Day, MK Dons boss Mike Williamson wants his side to bounce back to winning ways at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Dons suffered only their second league defeat under the head coach when they were thumped 3-0 by Doncaster Rovers almost two weeks ago, and head to Prenton Park on Saturday eager to put that result behind them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their run saw Dons recover from 19th in League Two to eighth, outside of the play-offs on goal-difference to rivals AFC Wimbledon, who they host later this month at Stadium MK.

After losing their first league game in more than two months though last time out, Williamson said his side will be eager to learn from their poor 45 minutes at the Eco-Power Stadium and get back on track again, starting this weekend.

“We had a good period, a good return in terms of points but a disappointing return and performance at Doncaster,” said Williamson. “We like to think we learn just as many lessons in victory as defeat, but especially when you get beaten in that manner.

“We have to use it, we have to get a reaction and get back to track and focus on what we're doing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement